Bills invite pro lacrosse player Zed Williams to rookie minicamp

  
Published May 11, 2024 01:09 PM

NFL scouts need to be willing to look for talent anywhere they can find it.

The Bills are looking to another sport.

Zed Williams, a professional lacrosse player, is trying out at the team’s rookie minicamp as a linebacker, via Ryan Talbot of NYup.com.

He has spent four years in the Pro Lacrosse League. He was an All-Pro and MVP in 2020. He also has played in the National Lacrosse League since 2018.

Williams, who played lacrosse at Silver Creek high school in western New York, has focused on that sport for years. The article mentions no football experience at all.

He’s getting it now. And if he has something, it could end up being an interesting story.