Bills list Javon Solomon as doubtful for Thursday; Taron Johnson and Dawuane Smoot out

The Bills have released their final injury report for Thursday’s game against the Dolphins.

Head coach Sean McDermott ruled nickel back Taron Johnson (forearm) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe) out earlier this week and only one other player has an injury designation. Defensive end Javon Solomon is listed as doubtful because of an oblique injury.

Solomon was a fifth-round pick earlier this year and he was inactive against the Cardinals in Buffalo’s 34-28 win last Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand) was listed as a full participant in practice for the third straight day. Allen, running back Ty Johnson (knee), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) all have no injury designation for Thursday.