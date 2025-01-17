Bills list RB Ray Davis as questionable for Sunday

The Bills only have one player with an injury designation for Sunday’s divisional round clash with the Ravens.

Running back Ray Davis is listed as questionable to play. Davis suffered a concussion in last weekend’s win over the Broncos and he was limited in practice all week.

The questionable listing leaves the door open for Davis to clear concussion protocol, but the Bills are likelier to be rolling with James Cook and Ty Johnson in the backfield.

Alec Anderson, who sees frequent use as a sixth offensive lineman, was bumped up to full participation on Friday. Everyone else on the roster was a full participant all week and all but Davis are on track to play on Sunday.