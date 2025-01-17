 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Bills list RB Ray Davis as questionable for Sunday

  
Published January 17, 2025 02:20 PM

The Bills only have one player with an injury designation for Sunday’s divisional round clash with the Ravens.

Running back Ray Davis is listed as questionable to play. Davis suffered a concussion in last weekend’s win over the Broncos and he was limited in practice all week.

The questionable listing leaves the door open for Davis to clear concussion protocol, but the Bills are likelier to be rolling with James Cook and Ty Johnson in the backfield.

Alec Anderson, who sees frequent use as a sixth offensive lineman, was bumped up to full participation on Friday. Everyone else on the roster was a full participant all week and all but Davis are on track to play on Sunday.