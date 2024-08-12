 Skip navigation
Bills lose QB Shane Buechele to neck injury, likely to sign another backup QB

  
Published August 12, 2024 02:50 PM

The Bills are in the market for a new third-string quarterback.

Shane Buechele, who was the backup behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky on the Bills’ depth chart, hurt his neck in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Bears and will miss time.

Bills coach Sean McDermott indicated that the Bills will be signing someone to replace him, saying that he and General Manager Brandon Beane are discussing their options for a third quarterback.

Matt Barkley, who was the Bills’ third-string quarterback in 2022, is currently a free agent and could be a good fit as someone to show up and get some reps for the rest of training camp and the preseason.

The 26-year-old Buechele played college football first at Texas and then at SMU and has spent time with the Chiefs as well as the Bills. He completed six of 10 passes for 53 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and got sacked six times in Saturday’s preseason game.