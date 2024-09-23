 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills march downfield for touchdown on opening drive vs. Jaguars

  
Published September 23, 2024 07:43 PM

The Bills made it look easy on the first drive tonight against the Jaguars.

James Cook ran for a six-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 70-yard drive to start the game for the Bills’ offense. The extra point was blocked, and the Bills lead 6-0.

The most important play came when Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the smart call to go for it on fourth-and-3 and the Bills converted, with Josh Allen tossing a swing pass to Khalil Shakir for 12 yards.

The Jaguars’ defense suffered a blow when rookie defensive back Jarrian Jones went to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury. Jacksonville now needs to regroup after not providing much resistance to start the game.