Bills march downfield for touchdown on opening drive vs. Jaguars

The Bills made it look easy on the first drive tonight against the Jaguars.

James Cook ran for a six-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 70-yard drive to start the game for the Bills’ offense. The extra point was blocked, and the Bills lead 6-0.

The most important play came when Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the smart call to go for it on fourth-and-3 and the Bills converted, with Josh Allen tossing a swing pass to Khalil Shakir for 12 yards.

The Jaguars’ defense suffered a blow when rookie defensive back Jarrian Jones went to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury. Jacksonville now needs to regroup after not providing much resistance to start the game.