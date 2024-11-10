Bills move to 8-2 with 30-20 victory over Colts

The Bills had not won in Indianapolis since 1998, losing their last six combined at the old RCA Dome and Lucas Oil Stadium.

But Buffalo changed that on Sunday, defeating the Colts 30-20 in a game that really wasn’t that close.

While Indianapolis took a 13-10 lead midway through the second quarter, Buffalo dominated the rest of the contest — scoring 20 straight points to take a 30-13 lead with 3:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Josh Allen rushed for a 13-yard touchdown. Tyler Bass hit a pair of field goals. And James Cook ran it in from 2 yards out to close out Buffalo’s scoring from the second quarter on.

Allen threw two picks and did not pass for a touchdown, but completed 22-of-37 passes for 280 yards. He also had 50 yards rushing on eight attempts.

With Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman inactive due to injury, Mack Hollins led with 86 yards on four catches. Cook rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries.

On the other side, Joe Flacco struggled with giveaways — starting on Indianapolis’ first play. The veteran quarterback tossed his first pass to Bufalo’s Taron Johnson, which the corner returned for a 23-yard pick six. Then Flacco threw an interception on a screen pass that was picked off by defensive tackle Austin Johnson. The Bills turned that into a 29-yard field goal.

Flacco had four giveaways in total — three picks and one lost fumble. He ended the game 26-of-35 for 272 yards, with two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 114 yards, but 107 of them came in the first half. Alec Pierce led with 81 yards on four catches. He had a 10-yard touchdown with two seconds left in the contest.

Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid had to leave the game with a knee injury. Right tackle Spencer Brown also had to leave the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent lower-body injury.

Now at 8-2, the Bills will host the still-undefeated Chiefs for a big AFC matchup in Week 11.

At 4-6, the Colts will be on the road to play the Jets.