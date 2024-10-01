Bills OC Joe Brady: “Pretty bad play call” cost us the game

One of the biggest moments in the Ravens’ 35-10 win over the Bills on Sunday night came in the third quarter when the Bills tried a trick play that saw wide receiver Curtis Samuel take a snap and flip the ball to quarterback Josh Allen after Allen lined up at receiver.

Allen was going to throw the ball, but got hit and lost a fumble. The Bills, who were down 21-10 at the time, never threatened again and head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that he was sure offensive coordinator Joe Brady wanted that call back.

Brady spoke to reporters on Monday and said the same. Brady said the offense was “kind of flowing right there” and it wasn’t “good timing” to try something from his bag of tricks.

“It was a pretty bad play call,” Brady said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “There is no other way to sum that up. Ultimately it cost us a football game.”

The play did not go well, but it’s hard to chalk a lopsided loss up to one play. That said, it seems likely that the Bills will be playing things closer to the vest in the near future.