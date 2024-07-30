Bills OL Alec Anderson is expected to be released from hospital later today

The Bills released a statement after offensive lineman Alec Anderson was transported to a local hospital after becoming overheated at training camp.

“Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson is currently recovering in a local hospital after suffering heat related illness symptoms after today’s practice,” the team said. “The Bills medical team, [General Manager] Brandon Beane and [coach] Sean McDermott spoke with Alec by phone a short time ago, and he was in good spirits. He is expected to be released from the hospital later this afternoon.

Anderson signed with the Bills after going undrafted in 2022 and has spent time on their practice squad. He has never played in a regular-season game.