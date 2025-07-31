Bills OL Alec Anderson week-to-week after knee scope

The Bills won’t have a key offensive depth piece for at least a little bit.

Buffalo announced on Thursday that offensive lineman Alec Anderson is week-to-week after undergoing a knee scope.

Anderson, 25, has been with the Bills since 2022. He appeared in 17 games with four spot starts for Buffalo last year. He was on the field for 291 offensive snaps and 143 special teams snaps, playing as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy sets.

Tight end Dawson Knox was able to return to the field on Thursday after Dalton Kincaid made it back on Wednesday. Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore also returned to practice on Thursday.