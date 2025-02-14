Bills OL Tommy Doyle medically retires from the NFL

Bills backup offensive lineman Tommy Doyle announced Friday that he has medically retired from the NFL.

A left leg injury left him with nerve damage, ending his career after four seasons.

“At this point, with the calendar and the healing process, it looks as though it’s permanent,” Doyle said of the leg injury, via Maddy Glab of the team website. “I’m just unable to play football at a high level, and it’s time. When you know, you know.”

He tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 3 of the 2022 season and had a severe leg injury in a preseason game in 2023 while attempting to come back.

Doyle, 26, played only 12 games after the Bills made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. Eleven of those came in his rookie season.

He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ wild-card win over the Patriots in 2021.