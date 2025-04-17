 Skip navigation
Bills part ways with DT Branson Deen, TE Armani Rogers

  
Published April 17, 2025 04:47 PM

The Bills made two roster moves Thursday ahead of next week’s NFL draft.

The team announced it has released defensive tackle Branson Deen and waived tight end Armani Rogers with a non-football injury.

Deen, 25, spent part of last season with the team and played one game. He played nine defensive snaps and six on special teams in a Week 5 game against the Texans in his only career action.

The Bills signed him to a futures contract after the season.

Rogers, 27, also signed a futures contract with the Bills after spending time with the Commanders, Eagles and Falcons in 2024. He has not played a game since 2022 when he appeared in 11 games with three starts for Washington, seeing action on 158 offensive snaps and 217 on special teams.

Rogers has seven touches for 90 yards in his career.