Bills promote Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

The Bills have found their next offensive coordinator.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday that the team has promoted linebackers coach Bobby Babich to the role.

Babich has been with the Bills since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017. He started with the organization as an assistant defensive backs coach and was promoted to safeties coach in 2018. He served in that role through 2021. He has been Buffalo’s linebackers coach for the last two seasons.

Former defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier parted ways with the organization last February. McDermott served as the Bills’ defensive play-caller in 2023.