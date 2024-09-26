 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_andydalton_240926.jpg
Dalton has shown he can transform the offense
nbc_pft_justinfields_240926.jpg
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240926.jpg
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_andydalton_240926.jpg
Dalton has shown he can transform the offense
nbc_pft_justinfields_240926.jpg
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240926.jpg
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills put OL Tylan Grable on IR, sign OL Will Clapp to 53-man roster

  
Published September 26, 2024 10:09 AM

The Bills announced a couple of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Thursday morning.

They placed Tylan Grable on injured reserve and signed Will Clapp off the practice squad to take his spot on the active roster. They also signed wide receiver Ahmarean Brown to the practice squad.

Grable was a sixth-round pick this year and he appeared in all three games this season. He suffered an abdominal injury in last Monday’s win over the Jaguars.

Clapp was a seventh-round pick in New Orleans in 2018. He played 34 games for the Saints over four seasons and then appeared in 31 games for the Chargers over the last two years.