Bills put OL Tylan Grable on IR, sign OL Will Clapp to 53-man roster

The Bills announced a couple of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Thursday morning.

They placed Tylan Grable on injured reserve and signed Will Clapp off the practice squad to take his spot on the active roster. They also signed wide receiver Ahmarean Brown to the practice squad.

Grable was a sixth-round pick this year and he appeared in all three games this season. He suffered an abdominal injury in last Monday’s win over the Jaguars.

Clapp was a seventh-round pick in New Orleans in 2018. He played 34 games for the Saints over four seasons and then appeared in 31 games for the Chargers over the last two years.