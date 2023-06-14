 Skip navigation
Bills put Zach Davidson on injured reserve

  
Published June 14, 2023 01:15 PM
June 14, 2023 09:15 AM
Tight end Zach Davidson’s bid to make the Bills came to an end on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Bills have placed Davidson on injured reserve. He won’t be eligible to be activated later this year and can only return to play in 2023 if he’s released with an injury settlement.

Davidson was a Vikings fifth-round pick in 2021 and failed to make the team out of training camp. He returned to their practice squad, but was waived again last year and spent the season on Buffalo’s practice squad.

Dawson Knox, first-round pick Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, and Joel Wilson are the remaining tight ends on Buffalo’s 90-man roster.