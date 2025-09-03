Bills release Jordan Poyer but will re-sign him Thursday

The Bills released veteran safety Jordan Poyer from the practice squad, but according to Sal Capaccio of WGR550, it is a procedural move.

The Bills will re-sign Poyer back to the practice squad Thursday after placing wide receiver Gabe Davis on the practice squad injury list. The Bills needed to sign Davis to the practice squad roster first, which necessitated a corresponding move.

Poyer, 34, signed with the Bills last week. He previously played for the team from 2017-23.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 with the Bills and was a team captain and leader of their defense.

Poyer entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2013. He never played for Philadelphia but has played for the Browns and Dolphins in addition to the Bills.

He started 16 games for the Dolphins last season.