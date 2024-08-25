Bills release seven, place two on injured reserve

The Bills have begun reducing their roster after finishing their preseason slate with Saturday’s matchup against the Panthers.

Buffalo announced on Sunday that the club has released quarterback Anthony Brown, receiver Damiere Byrd, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd, linebacker Shayne Simon, linebacker Deion Jones, and cornerback Kyron Brown.

Safety Terrell Burgess and safety Dee Delaney were also placed on injured reserve.

All rosters must be reduced to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.