Bills release seven players

The Bills began the roster cutdown process by parting ways with seven players on Sunday.

The team announced that they have released defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, safety Jared Mayden, tackle Garrett McGhin, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tight end Jace Sternberger, and linebacker DaShaun White. They have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to get down to 53 players.

Patmon had three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in the preseason while Sternberger had a pair of catches for 44 yards.

The Bills also announced that they have released defensive end Shane Ray off of injured reserve. Ray went on the list last week and will try to make his first regular season appearance since 2018 with another team.