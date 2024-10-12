Bills rule out Ed Oliver, officially list James Cook, Khalil Shakir as questionable

The Bills ruled out defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring). He did not practice this week after missing last Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Running back James Cook (toe) and receiver Khalil Shakir (right ankle) are among the four players who are questionable. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique) and cornerback Taron Johnson (right forearm) are the others.

Both Cook and Shakir returned to limited work Saturday after missing the first two practices of the week, so they are trending the right way.

Shakir missed last week’s game against Houston, and the Bills missed him. He still leads the Bills with 19 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook has 70 carries for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Taron Johnson could play for the first time since Week 1, which would help the Bills defense.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand/ankle) has no injury designation after three full practices this week.