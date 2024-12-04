Bills S Taylor Rapp, TE Dalton Kincaid were limited participants Wednesday

The Bills had three new additions to their injury report this week.

Safety Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder/groin) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (foot) were limited participants.

The Bills saw the return of tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had his first practice since his knee injury on Nov. 10 against the Colts. He was limited.

Everyone on the 53-player roster practiced.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman was limited as he works his way back from a wrist injury. He has not played since the Nov. 3 game against the Dolphins.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (ankle), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist), wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), offensive lineman Tylan Grable (groin), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps) and defensive end Casey Toohill (knee) were full participants in the walkthrough.