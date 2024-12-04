 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills S Taylor Rapp, TE Dalton Kincaid were limited participants Wednesday

  
Published December 4, 2024 03:05 PM

The Bills had three new additions to their injury report this week.

Safety Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder/groin) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (foot) were limited participants.

The Bills saw the return of tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had his first practice since his knee injury on Nov. 10 against the Colts. He was limited.

Everyone on the 53-player roster practiced.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman was limited as he works his way back from a wrist injury. He has not played since the Nov. 3 game against the Dolphins.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (ankle), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist), wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), offensive lineman Tylan Grable (groin), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps) and defensive end Casey Toohill (knee) were full participants in the walkthrough.