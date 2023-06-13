Bills say Stefon Diggs was present on Tuesday morning, but left before the start of practice

The Stefon Diggs situation is developing some clarity.

On Tuesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Diggs was not present for mandatory minicamp. Then, Diggs’s agent said the player is in Buffalo and will be present for all of minicamp .

The two versions obviously don’t mesh. We asked the Bills for clarification.

According to the team, Diggs was present on Monday and on Tuesday morning. The Bills say Diggs left before the start of Tuesday’s practice.

So that’s where it stands, according to the Bills.