Bills sign DE Justin Hollins

  
Published August 5, 2025 10:14 AM

The Bills have added some depth at defensive end.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday that the club has signed veteran Justin Hollins.

Hollins, 29, last appeared in a game in 2023 when he played for the Packers, Giants, and Chargers.

While he did spend time with the Commanders in 2024, was released from the team’s practice squad in October and did not sign with another club.

A Broncos sixth-round pick in 2019, Hollins won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams to cap the 2021 season. He’s registered 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits in 67 games with seven starts.