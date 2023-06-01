Bills sign Marcell Ateman

The Bills have swapped one receiver for another.

Buffalo announced on Thursday that the club has signed Marcell Ateman.

Ateman was a Raiders seventh-round pick back in 2018 and appeared in 19 games for the club through the 2021 season. While Ateman also spent time with the Cardinals last August, he did not make the team’s regular-season roster.

Ateman ended up playing with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2023.

The receiver has 20 career NFL receptions for 270 yards with one touchdown.

As a corresponding move, the Bills waived receiver Braydon Johnson. He’d signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last month.