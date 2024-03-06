Bills sign Matt Haack

The Bills announced the return of punter Matt Haack along with the departure of several veterans on Wednesday afternoon.

Haack is back with the Bills on a one-year deal. The Bills also confirmed the previously reported agreement with guard David Edwards on a two-year deal and the releases of safety Jordan Poyer, safety Siran Neal, center Mitch Morse, running back Nyheim Hines, and wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harty.

The team did not announce the release of cornerback Tre’Davious White, although that has also been reported on Wednesday.

Haack punted for the Bills in 2021, but got beaten out by Matt Araiza in training camp the next summer. He spent the 2022 season with the Colts and appeared in one game for the Browns last season before closing out the season on the Buffalo practice squad.

Sam Martin remains on the Bills roster, but the team would gain $1.25 million in cap space by parting ways with him and that could be on the table given their other cost-cutting manuevers.