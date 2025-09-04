Bills sign Matt Prater to practice squad, add Sam Franklin to active roster

Bills kicker Tyler Bass was limited in practice on Wednesday, so the team has added some veteran insurance for Sunday night’s opener against the Ravens.

The Bills announced that they have signed Matt Prater to their practice squad. Prater kicked for the Cardinals for the last four seasons and he made 86-of-101 field goals while with Arizona.

Prater is 407-of-487 on field goals over the course of his 18-year career, including 81 made field goals of at least 50 yards.

Bass is dealing with left hip and groin injuries. An update on his status will come when the Bills release Thursday’s injury report.

The Bills also announced that they have signed special teams ace Sam Franklin to their active roster and wide receiver Gabe Davis to the practice squad. Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter went on injured reserve to open a spot for Franklin while Davis will open his second stint with the Bills on the practice squad injured list.