Bills sign Mecole Hardman to 53-man roster, elevate Gabe Davis

  
Published November 15, 2025 04:55 PM

The Bills added a pair of wide receivers to their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

They signed Mecole Hardman off of the practice squad and elevated Gabe Davis on a temporary basis. They also activated defensive tackle T.J. Sanders from injured reserve, elevated tight end Keleki Latu and waived cornerback Brandon Codrington.

Hardman spent the summer with the Packers and had a brief stint on their practice squad before signing with Buffalo. He has 178 catches for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns for his career.

Davis is in his second tour of duty with the Bills. He had 163 catches in 64 games for Buffalo before moving on to Jacksonville for the 2024 season. He returned to the Bills in September.