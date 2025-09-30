Bills sign P Mitch Wishnowsky, place P Cameron Johnston on IR

With Cameron Johnston sidelined by a foot/ankle injury, the Bills are making a couple of moves at punter.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Johnston is going on injured reserve and Buffalo is signing former San Francisco punter Mitch Wishnowsky to the 53-man roster.

Johnston suffered the injury when his plant leg was hit on a punt during Sunday’s win over the Saints. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Monday news conference that Johnston would miss some time. By going on IR, Johnston will be out for at least four weeks.

Wishnowsky was released by the 49ers after six seasons with the club in May. He was briefly with the Commanders earlier in 2025 regular season but did not appear in a game for the club.

Last season, Wishnowsky averaged 45.2 yards per punt with a 36.3 net average in nine games with San Francisco.