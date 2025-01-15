 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign QB Anthony Brown to practice squad

  
Published January 15, 2025 12:42 PM

The Bills have brought in a quarterback with ties to the Ravens leading into the divisional round game between the teams this weekend.

Anthony Brown has signed to the practice squad in Buffalo. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was released in a corresponding move.

Brown signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2022 and spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad. He made two appearances late in the season when Lamar Jackson was injured and started the final game of the year. He was 22-of-49 for 302 yards and an interception in those appearances.

The Ravens cut him at the end of the summer in 2023 and he had brief offseason stints with the Raiders and Bills in 2024 before joining the Cardinals practice squad.

Mitch Trubisky and Mike White are on the 53-man roster behind Josh Allen, so Brown’s contributions will likely be limited to practice work.