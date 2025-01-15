Bills sign QB Anthony Brown to practice squad

The Bills have brought in a quarterback with ties to the Ravens leading into the divisional round game between the teams this weekend.

Anthony Brown has signed to the practice squad in Buffalo. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was released in a corresponding move.

Brown signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2022 and spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad. He made two appearances late in the season when Lamar Jackson was injured and started the final game of the year. He was 22-of-49 for 302 yards and an interception in those appearances.

The Ravens cut him at the end of the summer in 2023 and he had brief offseason stints with the Raiders and Bills in 2024 before joining the Cardinals practice squad.

Mitch Trubisky and Mike White are on the 53-man roster behind Josh Allen, so Brown’s contributions will likely be limited to practice work.