Bills sign RB Jarveon Howard, place RB Darrynton Evans on IR

The Bills have made several roster moves on Tuesday.

Buffalo has signed running back Jarveon Howard, placed running back Darrynton Evans on injured reserve, waived cornerback Te’Cory Couch, and waived receiver Kaden Prather.

Additionally, the team announced the previously reported signing of receiver Grant DuBose.

The Bills waiving Prather is notable, as he was a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. He did not record a catch in the team’s first couple of preseason games this year.