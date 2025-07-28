 Skip navigation
Bills sign WR Deon Cain, release DB Daryl Porter Jr.

  
Published July 28, 2025 09:36 AM

The Bills announced a pair of roster moves on Monday morning.

Buffalo has signed receiver Deon Cain and released defensive back Daryl Porter Jr.

This is Cain’s third stint with the Bills. A Colts sixth-round pick in 2018, he’s appeared in 15 career games with six starts. Cain has also spent time with the Steelers, Ravens, Eagles, and Panthers. He’s also played several seasons with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL/UFL.

Porter had joined Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

The Bills will be in pads for the first time this summer for Monday’s practice. Tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee soreness), receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring), linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring), receiver Elijah Moore (leg soreness), and kicker Tyler Bass (pelvic soreness) are among the players who will not participate in the session, according to head coach Sean McDermott in his morning press conference.