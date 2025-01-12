Bills take 28-7 fourth quarter lead

The AFC’s third wild card game is going the same way as the first two: A blowout win for the home team.

Josh Allen hit Curtis Samuel for a 55-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a 28-7 lead over the Broncos, and the rout is on in Buffalo.

It was a tremendous play by Samuel, winding through the Broncos’ secondary to reach the end zone. And it continued a very strong game from Allen.

The Broncos got off to a great start with a Bo Nix touchdown pass on the first possession, but since then it’s been all Bills.