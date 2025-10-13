 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills tie Falcons 7-7 on Josh Allen’s TD throw

  
Published October 13, 2025 07:38 PM

Josh Allen threw his 10th touchdown of the season on the Bills’ first drive Monday night.

The Falcons and Bills are tied 7-7 with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bills drove 73 yards in six plays, overcoming a holding penalty on Tyrell Shavers, to score on Allen’s 19-yard throw to Dawson Knox.

It was Knox’s first touchdown of the season and the 24th of his career. He needs one more receiving touchdown to move into the top 10 in team history.

The Bills are playing without tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is inactive with an oblique injury.

Allen is 2-of-2 for 64 yards, throwing a 45-yard pass to Joshua Palmer to set up the touchdown pass to Knox.

The Bills ruled out defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who injured his calf in pregame warmups.