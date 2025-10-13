Bills tie Falcons 7-7 on Josh Allen’s TD throw

Josh Allen threw his 10th touchdown of the season on the Bills’ first drive Monday night.

The Falcons and Bills are tied 7-7 with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bills drove 73 yards in six plays, overcoming a holding penalty on Tyrell Shavers, to score on Allen’s 19-yard throw to Dawson Knox.

It was Knox’s first touchdown of the season and the 24th of his career. He needs one more receiving touchdown to move into the top 10 in team history.

The Bills are playing without tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is inactive with an oblique injury.

Allen is 2-of-2 for 64 yards, throwing a 45-yard pass to Joshua Palmer to set up the touchdown pass to Knox.

The Bills ruled out defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who injured his calf in pregame warmups.