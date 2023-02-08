 Skip navigation
Bills to hire Al Holcomb as senior defensive assistant

  
Published February 8, 2023 01:38 PM
February 8, 2023 03:12 PM
Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana explains to Mike Florio and Chris Simms how the game has evolved, how current star QBs have adopted a different style of play and more.

The Bills are making an addition to their defensive coaching staff.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will hire Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant. Holcomb finished out the 2022 season as the Panthers’ interim defensive coordinator.

Holcomb was the assistant head coach before taking on the coordinator role in the wake of Phil Snow’s firing and he also served as Steve Wilks’ defensive coordinator with the Cardinals in 2018. Before Arizona, Holcomb had a five-year stint as the linebackers coach in Carolina and he worked with Bills head coach Sean McDermott during that stretch.

The Bills have also changed safeties coaches since being knocked out of the playoffs. Jim Salgado was fired and Joe Danna was hired to take his place.