Bills to hire Pat Meyer as their OL coach

  
Published January 29, 2026 03:17 PM

Bills head coach Joe Brady has filled one spot on his offensive coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will hire Pat Meyer to be their offensive line coach. Aaron Kromer held that job in Buffalo for the last four seasons, but is expected to retire.

Meyer and Brady were both on the Panthers’ coaching staff during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Meyer moved on to the Steelers in 2022 and remained with the team through the 2025 campaign.

Prior to Carolina, Meyer spent three years as the Chargers’ offensive line coach and he was an offensive assistant in Buffalo for two seasons.