Bills trade DE Boogie Basham to Giants

After two years with the Bills, defensive end Boogie Basham is heading to the Giants.

Basham was traded today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. There’s been no word on what the Giants are sending back to Buffalo, but it’s likely a late-round draft pick.

A 2021 second-round pick out of Wake Forest, Basham hasn’t made the impact in Buffalo that the bills were hoping for. He has played in 23 games with no starts, and has 4.5 career sacks. Last year he played 39 percent of the Bills’ defensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps.

The Giants will hope that Basham can provide some depth and some pass rushing ability off the bench.