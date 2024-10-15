 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Bills trade for Amari Cooper

  
Published October 15, 2024 02:25 PM

The Jets aren’t the only AFC East team making a trade for a top-flight receiver on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Bills are acquiring Amari Cooper from the Browns.

Buffalo will receive Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick while Cleveland will receive a 2025 third-round pick along with a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Cooper, 30, has caught 24 passes for 250 yards with two touchdowns this season. While his production has been inconsistent, it’s clearly been impacted by the poor play of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Last season, Cooper finished with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards with five touchdowns. With Joe Flacco at quarterback in the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Texans, Cooper caught 11 passes for a single-game franchise record 265 yards.

Cooper was the subject of trade rumors just before the season started, as the Browns were reportedly looking to acquire San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk.

But now, Cooper will get a fresh start just up I-90 with quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills.