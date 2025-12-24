 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Other PFT Content

Bills tried out Younghoe Koo, two other kickers

  
December 23, 2025

As the Bills wait for kicker Matt Prater to recover from a quad injury, they considered a few alternatives on Tuesday to current replacement Michael Badgley.

The Bills tried out three kickers on Tuesday: Younghoe Koo, Gavin Stewart, and Maddux Trujillo. None were signed.

Koo had been a mainstay with the Falcons, serving as the team’s kicker since 2019. He was cut by the Falcons early in the season and, more recently, by the Giants.

Notable in his absence from the tryout was veteran Justin Tucker. Suspended by the league for 10 games due to a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, Tucker has gotten a smattering of tryouts but no job offers since his reinstatement.

On Sunday at Cleveland, Badgley missed one of three extra points and made one field goal in Buffalo’s 23-20 win.

The 11-4 Bills host the 10-5 Eagles on Sunday.