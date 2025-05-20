 Skip navigation
Bills waive WR Hal Presley III

  
The Bills have made a move to create space on their 90-man roster for wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Hal Presley III on Tuesday. Wilkerson’s signing was reported on Monday and officially announced along with the cut.

Presley signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of Baylor this year. He had 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in college.

Wilkerson was let go by the Raiders earlier in the offseason. He joins Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, Curtis Samuel, KJ Hamler, Laviska Shenault, and seventh-round pick Kaden Prather on the receiver depth chart in Buffalo.