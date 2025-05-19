 Skip navigation
Bills sign free agent WR Kristian Wilkerson

  
Published May 19, 2025 05:35 PM

The Bills signed free agent wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The Raiders recently waived Wilkerson.

Wilkerson, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Raiders before signing a futures contract after last season ended. He appeared in two games in 2023 and three in 2024, seeing action on 87 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

Wilkerson made two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown last season.

He spent his first three seasons with the Patriots.

In his career, Wilkerson has six catches for 60 yards and three touchdowns.