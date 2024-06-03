Bills want to host 2028 draft

Unlike the Super Bowl, the draft can be held in any city. Buffalo wants in on the NFL’s offseason traveling road show.

Via the Buffalo News, the Bills plan to bid for the 2028 draft. It would be hosted at the team’s new stadium, which currently is under construction.

The 2025 draft will be held in Green Bay. The 2026 draft is set for Pittsburgh. The NFL has not yet awarded the 2027 draft.

It seems as if every city will eventually host the draft, one after another before it comes back to Chicago, which started the non-New York draft in 2015.

Detroit had more than 775,000 fans in three days for the 2024 draft.