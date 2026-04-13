 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjonesrefs_260413.jpg
Report: Jones attended NFL, NFLRA session
nbc_pft_bijanrobinsonoption_260413.jpg
Falcons pick up Robinson’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_australia_260413.jpg
Shanahan voices concerns over playing in Australia

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjonesrefs_260413.jpg
Report: Jones attended NFL, NFLRA session
nbc_pft_bijanrobinsonoption_260413.jpg
Falcons pick up Robinson’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_australia_260413.jpg
Shanahan voices concerns over playing in Australia

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills will have seven sensory rooms at new stadium

  
Published April 13, 2026 04:08 PM

As part of Autism Acceptance Month, the Buffalo Bills have made an announcement regarding the accommodations at their new stadium.

It will have seven sensory rooms, the most of any venue of its kind.

The sensory rooms will be able accessible to all ticket holders, and they will be located on all levels of the stadium. The sensory rooms are intended to “provide a calming, supportive environment for guests who may need a personal and quiet environment, while still enjoying Buffalo’s game-day experience.”

“We’re excited to continue to provide a sensory inclusive stadium experience for our fans at Highmark Stadium and are humbled to now have seven sensory rooms for fans to utilize,” Bills senior director of guest experience Zach Rutkowski said, per the team’s website.

The Bills’ new stadium will open for the 2026 season.