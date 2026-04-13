Bills will have seven sensory rooms at new stadium

As part of Autism Acceptance Month, the Buffalo Bills have made an announcement regarding the accommodations at their new stadium.

It will have seven sensory rooms, the most of any venue of its kind.

The sensory rooms will be able accessible to all ticket holders, and they will be located on all levels of the stadium. The sensory rooms are intended to “provide a calming, supportive environment for guests who may need a personal and quiet environment, while still enjoying Buffalo’s game-day experience.”

“We’re excited to continue to provide a sensory inclusive stadium experience for our fans at Highmark Stadium and are humbled to now have seven sensory rooms for fans to utilize,” Bills senior director of guest experience Zach Rutkowski said, per the team’s website.

The Bills’ new stadium will open for the 2026 season.