Bills will release Mike White

Quarterback Mike White won’t be making it through the cut to 53 players in Buffalo.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills will release White as they drop to the regular season roster limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

White signed with the Bills’ practice squad after being released the Dolphins last August and spent some time on the active roster later in the year. He was 3-of-11 for 28 yards in a season-ending loss to the Patriots and made seven starts for the Jets in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky are the top two quarterbacks for the Bills. Shane Buechele also spent the summer with the team.