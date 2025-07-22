Bills will wear red helmets for final regular-season game at current stadium

The Bills will finish their 53-season run at their current stadium with a home game against the Jets. And they’ll be breaking out a special helmet for the game.

The Bills have announced that they’ll wear their red helmets for the Week 18 game against the Jets. It will be the last regular-season game at old Highmark Stadium, before new Highmark Stadium opens in 2026.

The Bills also will wear throwback jerseys and the white helmet with the “standing buffalo” logo for Week 6 at Atlanta on Monday Night Football, and for Week 11 against the Buccaneers.

Of course, the Bills might have one or more games beyond Week 18 at home. That depends on where they land on the playoff tree.