Bills will work out kickers with Tyler Bass struggling

Tyler Bass has been the Bills kicker since 2020, but his hold on the job isn’t a particularly tight one right now.

Bass missed a field goal and an extra point in Monday night’s win over the Jets. He is now 9-of-12 on field goals and 18-of-20 on extra points for the season, and General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be working out other kickers.

Beane said the Bills “want nothing more” than for Bass to remain their kicker, but said it is a “production business” and the production hasn’t been good enough.

“No one’s hiding from it, but at the same time, he hasn’t done as well as he or we had hoped,” Beane said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “So, we’ve got to continue to look and monitor. And if there’s a better option that we have to turn to then, you know, we’ll do that.”

Bass made just under 85 percent of his field goal tries during his first four seasons. That means this may just be a blip for an otherwise reliable kicker, but it remains to be seen if the Bills will give him a shot at righting himself.