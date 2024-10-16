 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills will work out kickers with Tyler Bass struggling

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:12 PM

Tyler Bass has been the Bills kicker since 2020, but his hold on the job isn’t a particularly tight one right now.

Bass missed a field goal and an extra point in Monday night’s win over the Jets. He is now 9-of-12 on field goals and 18-of-20 on extra points for the season, and General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be working out other kickers.

Beane said the Bills “want nothing more” than for Bass to remain their kicker, but said it is a “production business” and the production hasn’t been good enough.

“No one’s hiding from it, but at the same time, he hasn’t done as well as he or we had hoped,” Beane said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “So, we’ve got to continue to look and monitor. And if there’s a better option that we have to turn to then, you know, we’ll do that.”

Bass made just under 85 percent of his field goal tries during his first four seasons. That means this may just be a blip for an otherwise reliable kicker, but it remains to be seen if the Bills will give him a shot at righting himself.