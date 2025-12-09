Bizarre play with interception, two fumbles leads to Chargers field goal

The Chargers and Eagles combined for a bizarre sequence of turnovers that led to a Los Angeles field goal, increasing the club’s lead to 10-3 in the second quarter.

Philadelphia had reached the edge of the red zone for a third-and-2 play at the Los Angeles 21. But quarterback Jalen Hurts did not see Da’Shawn Hand in the middle of the field as the big defensive lineman had dropped instead of rushing the passer. The ball went right to Hand, who picked it off and started running down the field.

But before he got too far, running back Will Shipley jarred the ball loose for a force fumble, which Hurts recovered. But Hurts couldn’t keep hold on it, as he fumbled for his second giveaway of the play, with Chargers linebacker Troy Dye recovering it this time to secure a Los Angeles possession.

It was a play worthy of Yakity Sax.

Kicker Cameron Dicker drilled a 45-yard field goal to capitalize on the extra possession, putting Los Angeles’ lead at seven.