nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Blake Corum out for postseason with fractured forearm

  
Published January 5, 2025 07:44 PM

The Rams will not have one of their key rookies for the 2024 postseason.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks that running back Blake Corum suffered a fractured forearm and is out of the playoffs.

Corum was shown on the Fox broadcast in the second half with his arm in a sling and in street clothes on the sideline.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2024 draft, Corum appeared in all 17 games this season. He took 58 carries for 207 yards and caught seven passes for 58 yards.

Running back Kyren Williams was among several starters who did not play for Los Angeles on Sunday in preparation for the playoffs.

As the No. 4 seed, the Rams will host the loser of the matchup between the Vikings and Lions next weekend in the wild card round.