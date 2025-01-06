Blake Corum out for postseason with fractured forearm

The Rams will not have one of their key rookies for the 2024 postseason.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks that running back Blake Corum suffered a fractured forearm and is out of the playoffs.

Corum was shown on the Fox broadcast in the second half with his arm in a sling and in street clothes on the sideline.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2024 draft, Corum appeared in all 17 games this season. He took 58 carries for 207 yards and caught seven passes for 58 yards.

Running back Kyren Williams was among several starters who did not play for Los Angeles on Sunday in preparation for the playoffs.

As the No. 4 seed, the Rams will host the loser of the matchup between the Vikings and Lions next weekend in the wild card round.