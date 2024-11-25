 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big
nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bo Nix closing in on Jayden Daniels in rookie of the year odds

  
Published November 25, 2024 12:14 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start this season, quickly became the betting favorite to win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award, and has held onto the favorite status since. But a new candidate is gaining on Daniels.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is number two with a bullet in the betting odds to be offensive rookie of the year, rapidly gaining on Daniels.

After Sunday’s games, Daniels is a -180 favorite for offensive rookie of the year, with Nix at +150 and no one else even close. That’s a significant shift from where the odds were last week, when Daniels was at -400 and Nix at +300.

On Sunday, Nix completed 25 of 42 passes for 273 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Broncos beat the Raiders to improve to 7-5 on the season. Daniels completed 25 of 38 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, as the Commanders lost to the Cowboys 34-26 to fall to 7-5 on the season. That has led to a surge of betting on Nix.

With five games left in the season for both quarterbacks, a rookie of the year race that looked like a runaway now looks like it will go down to the wire.