Bo Nix closing in on Jayden Daniels in rookie of the year odds

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start this season, quickly became the betting favorite to win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award, and has held onto the favorite status since. But a new candidate is gaining on Daniels.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is number two with a bullet in the betting odds to be offensive rookie of the year, rapidly gaining on Daniels.

After Sunday’s games, Daniels is a -180 favorite for offensive rookie of the year, with Nix at +150 and no one else even close. That’s a significant shift from where the odds were last week, when Daniels was at -400 and Nix at +300.

On Sunday, Nix completed 25 of 42 passes for 273 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Broncos beat the Raiders to improve to 7-5 on the season. Daniels completed 25 of 38 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, as the Commanders lost to the Cowboys 34-26 to fall to 7-5 on the season. That has led to a surge of betting on Nix.

With five games left in the season for both quarterbacks, a rookie of the year race that looked like a runaway now looks like it will go down to the wire.