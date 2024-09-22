Bo Nix runs for touchdown, giving Broncos an early lead

Bo Nix still hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, but the Broncos rookie ran for his second touchdown of the season.

Nix’s 3-yard run has the Broncos out to an early 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers.

He was 4-for-4 for 70 yards on the six-play, 70-yard drive.

Josh Reynolds caught one pass for 31 yards, and Courtland Sutton’s covered 22 yards.

Nix had the team’s only carries on the series, running for 5 yards on two totes.