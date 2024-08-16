 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bo Nix will start for Broncos on Sunday

  
Published August 16, 2024 04:14 PM

The Broncos will take another close look at their first-round quarterback in Sunday’s preseason matchup with the Packers.

Head coach Sean Payton said in his Friday press conference that Bo Nix will be the starting QB this weekend.

Last weekend, Jarrett Stidham started against the Colts with Nix going second and Zach Wilson following Nix.

“Yeah, I think the plan like I’ve mentioned all along — I think we’re going to see Bo starting out in Phase I [of the game], Stiddy in Phase II, and Zach in Phase III,” Payton said.

Nix, the 12th overall pick of this year’s draft, put together a solid debut last weekend against the Colts. He led Denver to four scoring drives, finishing the contest 15-of-21 for 125 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 17 yards.

Stidham was 4-of-7 for 37 yards with a tough-luck interception that went off a running back’s hands. And Wilson was 10-of-13 for 117 yards.

Kickoff between the Broncos and Packers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.