Bo Nix will start for Broncos on Sunday

The Broncos will take another close look at their first-round quarterback in Sunday’s preseason matchup with the Packers.

Head coach Sean Payton said in his Friday press conference that Bo Nix will be the starting QB this weekend.

Last weekend, Jarrett Stidham started against the Colts with Nix going second and Zach Wilson following Nix.

“Yeah, I think the plan like I’ve mentioned all along — I think we’re going to see Bo starting out in Phase I [of the game], Stiddy in Phase II, and Zach in Phase III,” Payton said.

Nix, the 12th overall pick of this year’s draft, put together a solid debut last weekend against the Colts. He led Denver to four scoring drives, finishing the contest 15-of-21 for 125 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 17 yards.

Stidham was 4-of-7 for 37 yards with a tough-luck interception that went off a running back’s hands. And Wilson was 10-of-13 for 117 yards.

Kickoff between the Broncos and Packers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.