Bobby Wagner has an ankle injury that kept him from practicing

  
Published January 14, 2025 05:42 PM

Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner has a new injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s practice. Wagner rehabbed an ankle injury he apparently picked up in the wild-card win over the Buccaneers.

Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez (hip) was limited.

He hit the game-winner from 37 yards as time expired Sunday, with the kick bouncing off the right upright and through.

The Commanders have no other kickers on their roster or their practice squad.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring/rest), tight end Zach Ertz (rib/rest), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee/rest), outside linebacker Dante Fowler (rest) and linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) were others who missed Tuesday’s session.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) and tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder) were limited.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), linebacker Dominique Hampton (back), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) were full participants.