Bobby Wagner on staying with Commanders: We have unfinished business

Bobby Wagner could have hit free agency as one of the top insider linebackers available. Instead, he officially re-signed with Washington on Friday, staying on a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million.

Wagner said he never considered leaving.

“I just love what we’re building here. I love the team. I feel like this is the place,” Wagner said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “You always want to be in a place where they want you to be here and they accept you. And I feel like we have unfinished business to do.”

Wagner, 34, represented himself in negotiations and said he was “pretty confident” the sides would work something out.

“It was more so just kind of sitting down and putting our heads together to make something good for both sides,” Wagner said. “If we weren’t able to get something towards free agency, I would have had to consider [other places]. But this is where I wanted to be. This is who I wanted to play for.”

Wagner initially signed with the Commanders last March, getting a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million. In his first season in Washington, he played 99 percent of the snaps.

He made his 10th Pro Bowl with 132 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.